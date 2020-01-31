Women and Brexit: Will they be hit the hardest?

As Britain leaves the European Union, we take a look at what impact Brexit will have on women in the UK. We talk to Roberta Guerrina, a professor of E.U. gender politics at Bristol University. Also the woman they call Lady Tarzan, a villager who with a small army of female volunteers takes on illegal loggers in the Chakulia forest in northwestern India.

