Women call for rights, lead change in Lebanon protests

Protests in Lebanon are continuing even as a new government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab has been sworn in.

But grassroots women’s groups, who were at the forefront of the protests since they started in October are also calling for the recognition of their rights and other marginalised groups.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

