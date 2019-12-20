Women in Burundi face abuse in Middle East

Anti-trafficking campaigners say hundreds of women are being smuggled out of Burundi every year and subjected to forced labour and abuse.

They say some are sexually abused and most are not paid. A poor economy and insecurity are pushing many to look for opportunities in Middle Eastern countries.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from the commercial capital, Bujumbura.

