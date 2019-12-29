Women in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh brave cold for 24/7 CAA protest | DW News

India has been engulfed in mass nationwide demonstrations ever since a controversial new citizenship law was passed in early December. The law makes it easier for religious minorities from neighboring countries to get Indian citizenship, but it excludes Muslims. Protesters say the law threatens India’s secular constitution and is discriminatory. New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighborhood is defying the police with a marathon sit-in at a key highway in India’s capital.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#ShaheenBagh #CAAProtest #NewDelhi