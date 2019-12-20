Women lead protests in India, Aligarh

Women are now leading their own rallies against the controversial new citizenship law in India.

At least three people have been killed and hundreds arrested in nationwide protests against the law which offers a path to citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries but excludes Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Subina Shrestha reports from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, India.

