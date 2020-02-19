Women Make Science: Ecuador’s Hidden Treasure | Featured Documentary

In a male-dominated field of work, Primatologist Citlalli Morelos-Juarez is leading a conservation project in the Ecuadorian region of the Choco rainforest, one of the last coastal rainforests in the world.

Key to her success has been setting up a parabiologist programme that empowers local women to learn about sustainability for the benefit of their communities and for the forest’s delicate eco-system.

Ecuador’s Hidden Treasure follows Dr. Citlalli and her team as they help protect the critically endangered brown-headed spider monkey and the habitat of at least 7000 species of plants and animals, a quarter of which are found nowhere else on earth.

