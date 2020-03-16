-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Women Make Science: Kyrgyzstan’s Space School | Featured Documentary
A group of young women are looking to the stars in Kyrgyzstan.
In the capital Bishkek, a non-profit organisation has put together an all-female group to build and launch the country’s first satellite by 2021.
This could help reignite an industry once shuttered; after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan gained independence but lost its national space programme.
Nineteen-year-old Alina and others work tirelessly to code, wire, design and build the satellite. They also have to whip up support and raise funds by speaking at events and doing local media gigs.
Kyrgyzstan’s Space School follows their journey as they get ready for the launch, documenting the challenges and successes this formidable team encounters.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/