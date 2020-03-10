-
Women Make Science: Robogal | Special Series
Marita Cheng built a tech empire with the sole purpose of creating robots that help people in their everyday lives, especially those with physical disabilities.
The 29-year-old creative entrepreneur works on several of her innovations in this film. Some are completed and some are still a work in progress.
We see her creations through all stages, from inception and research development, to the process of making and testing them.
Her robots transform the routines of people with disabilities. From an app that “sees” for blind people, to an “arm” that enables severely paralysed people to mobilise freely.
