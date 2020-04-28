‘Won that battle’: NZ takes first steps out of virus lockdown

New Zealand is relaxing some of its strict lockdown measures introduced four weeks ago.

People will be able to spend more time outside, and some schools and businesses will reopen.

New Zealand has reported nearly 1,500 confirmed cases, including 19 deaths, of COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Auckland, New Zealand.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #NewZealand #Lockdown