Wonderchicken: Oldest fossil of modern bird identified

What dinosaur experts call the ‘Wonderchicken’ may help answer one of the great riddles of science.

The fossil, which is almost 67 million years old, could explain why birds survived an asteroid impact that killed most life on Earth.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Wonderchicken #Fossil