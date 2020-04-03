-
Workers in Libya struggle under oil blockade
In Libya, millions are battling the threat of the coronavirus as well as the effects of the continuing fighting.
A blockade of oil terminals in eastern Libya has seen the government lose millions of dollars a day in revenue since January.
This has meant government employees have not been paid for months and inflation in food prices are on the rise.
Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from the capital Tripoli.
