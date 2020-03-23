World Athletics chief calls for 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed over coronavirus fears

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has called for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed, saying it is “neither feasible nor desirable” to hold the Games while the world fights the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

