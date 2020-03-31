World Bank warns coronavirus will increase poverty risk

The World Bank has warned that almost 24 million more people will remain in poverty this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In its latest economic forecast, the Bank warned that developing economies in Asia will see sharply lower growth this year, as “significant economic pain” seems unavoidable. Also today, New York’s Attorney General has called for an investigation after Amazon sacked a worker in New York who organised a walkout over sanitary conditions at a warehouse in Staten Island.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en