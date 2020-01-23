World Economic Forum leaders pledge to plant 1 trillion trees

World Economic Forum governmental and corporate leaders in Davos, Switzerland have launched a plan to plant one trillion trees around the world.

It even got support from one high-profile climate sceptic, US President Donald Trump.

Climate change has emerged as a top talking point at the economic gathering.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from Davos, Switzerland.

