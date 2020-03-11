World Economic Forum to coordinate business response to virus

Governments and businesses around the world are scrambling to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The World Economic Forum has launched a new platform to help coordinate the needs and ideas of the private sector. Arnaud Bernaert, WEF’s Head of Global Health and Healthcare, explains how the measure could limit economic damage and protect jobs. Also in the show – global markets continue to drop as the outbreak spreads, and the US considers pushing back its tax deadline to ease the burden on American consumers.

