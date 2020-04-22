World Food Programme warns of ‘biblical’ famine

The World Food Programme has warned an additional 130 million people could be facing starvation by the end of 2020 due to impacts of the coronavirus. The report cited Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, Aghanistan and South Sudan among countries most at risk, noting also that East Africa and South Asia were already facing food shortages due to drought and locust infestations.

