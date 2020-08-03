Share
World Heritage Festival: South Korea’s centuries-old tradition

Millions of South Koreans are finding holiday destinations closer to home because of the coronavirus pandemic which has cancelled most international flights.
It is good news for organisers of a cultural festival in the southeastern city of Andong.
The are has been renowned for hundreds of years as a centre for Buddhist and Confucian learning, and the home of Korean nobility.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Andong, South Korea.

