World lacking space to store unused oil amid COVID-19 crisis

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the oil industry has been massive.

It has suffered twin shocks in supply and demand.

Too much crude has been produced, and the global shutdown has meant not enough of it is being used.

That has resulted in a crisis of where to store it all.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus