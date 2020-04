World marks 50th anniversary of Earth Day amid ‘green’ Covid-19 lockdown

The world on Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in an unprecedented lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. Confinement has led to a massive drop in emissions across the world and can help scientists understand exactly how much of climate change is man-made.

