World powers agree to strengthen arms embargo in Libya’s war

World leaders agreed on a final joint statement the Libya conference in Berlin, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced during a press conference on Sunday, adding that all participants pledge to uphold weapons embargo in country’s war and agree on a political solution to the conflict.

