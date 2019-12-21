Share
0 0 0 0

WORLD THIS WEEK Part 2: French strikes, India CAA protests

December 21, 2019

François Picard’s panel of Paris-based journalists review the week’s international news: stories that made the headlines and also those the viewers may have missed.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment