World witnesses supermoon from lockdown

26 mins ago

Coronavirus has bound the world together in a shared crisis but we can also share in a rare joy, even under lockdown.
On Tuesday night a supermoon rose. It appeared the biggest and the brightest this year. Moreover, it will appear full until Thursday.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

