World witnesses supermoon from lockdown

Coronavirus has bound the world together in a shared crisis but we can also share in a rare joy, even under lockdown.

On Tuesday night a supermoon rose. It appeared the biggest and the brightest this year. Moreover, it will appear full until Thursday.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Supermoon #Lockdown