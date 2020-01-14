World’s oceans are warmer than ever, like ‘five Hiroshima bombs of heat a second’

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, January 14: We look at a new study which finds that oceans’ temperatures are at an all-time high and how this will result in floods, fires and sea level rises. Also, today marks nine years since Tunisian President Ben Ali’s downfall, a key moment in the Arab Spring uprisings. Also, have the Oscars reached total irrelevance? Finally, Gwyneth Paltrow graces us with a new product: a candle scented like her vagina (and it’s sold out!)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en