‘Worst on record’: Thousands flee as Australia’s bushfires spread

58 mins ago

Evacuations have begun and relief supplies have arrived for thousands of Australians stranded in fire-ravaged towns.
Eight people have been confirmed dead this week in New South Wales and Victoria, where 17 people are missing.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

