‘Worst on record’: Thousands flee as Australia’s bushfires spread

Evacuations have begun and relief supplies have arrived for thousands of Australians stranded in fire-ravaged towns.

Eight people have been confirmed dead this week in New South Wales and Victoria, where 17 people are missing.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

