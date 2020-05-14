WTO Chief Azvedo to step down earlier amid ‘post-Covid reality’ as global economic crisis rages

The chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, announced he will be ending his 10-year term earlier than expected, resigning at the end of August 2020, amid a worldwide economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move would allow to choose a successor to confront what a “new post-Covid reality”, he said. As FRANCE 24’s business editor Kate Moody explains, Azevedo’s term as WTO head was marked by its struggle to remain relevant.

