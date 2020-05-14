-
How children are suffering from the global coronavirus crisis | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
Is it safe to go back to school in June? – Coronavirus Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
The Future of Space Q&A with Peter Beck, Rocket Lab - 22 hours ago
-
There’s a CRICKET in my soup! Tokyo restaurant offers ramen with insects - 22 hours ago
-
‘You Got The Love’ performed by the BBC Lockdown Orchestra feat. the Great British Public – BBC - 23 hours ago
-
Coronavirus suspected of causing rare childhood disease | COVID-19 Special - 1 day ago
-
LIVE: New Israeli unity government swearing-in postponed - 1 day ago
-
‘Civic duty’ to avoid public transport – Shapps | Coronavirus Covid-19 Daily Update 🔴@BBC News – BBC - 1 day ago
-
How Zoom Became Part of Our Lives - 1 day ago
-
UK government gives COVID-19 update | LIVE - 1 day ago
WTO Chief Azvedo to step down earlier amid ‘post-Covid reality’ as global economic crisis rages
The chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, announced he will be ending his 10-year term earlier than expected, resigning at the end of August 2020, amid a worldwide economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move would allow to choose a successor to confront what a “new post-Covid reality”, he said. As FRANCE 24’s business editor Kate Moody explains, Azevedo’s term as WTO head was marked by its struggle to remain relevant.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en