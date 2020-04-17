-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Wuhan adjusts its coronavirus death toll up by 50% | DW News
China is reeling as the full impact of the coronavirus lockdowns becomes clearer. First, the economy has taken a hit, with figures for the first three months of this year showing the first drop in output for almost thirty years. The second blow is new figures revealing that the death toll in the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, is 50 percent higher than previously reported.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #WuhanCoronavirus