Wuhan adjusts its coronavirus death toll up by 50% | DW News

China is reeling as the full impact of the coronavirus lockdowns becomes clearer. First, the economy has taken a hit, with figures for the first three months of this year showing the first drop in output for almost thirty years. The second blow is new figures revealing that the death toll in the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, is 50 percent higher than previously reported.

