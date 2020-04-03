Wuhan awakens from two months of coronavirus isolation

Around 600,000 Chinese people have been locked down after new infections were reported near China’s Hubei Province, where the coronavirus pandemic began.

But in Wuhan, life is gradually returning to normal after local authorities lifted a two-month lockdown. They are expected to lift a travel ban on the city in April.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

