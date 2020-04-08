Wuhan lockdown lifted: Residents can leave after nearly three months

Nearly three months after it was sealed off, Wuhan has opened its doors again.

Highways and train lines have been opened to traffic. Its 11 million residents are now able to leave without specific authorisation, but they still need an app that tracks their health and movement.

Government figures show the vast majority of China’s coronavirus-related deaths were in Hubei province, where the city is located.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu joins us live from Beijing.

