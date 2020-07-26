Wuhan on alert again: Flooding poses threat to 11 million people

It has been nearly seven months since the world’s first coronavirus infection was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Its 11 million people were forced into a strict lockdown for two months. Many people died of COVID-19.

Those who survived the pandemic have been struggling to recover from its effects. And, flooding comes as a new threat for them.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Wuhan, China.

