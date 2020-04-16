Captain Thomas Moore is raising money for frontline healthcare workers in the UK by walking a 100 laps around his garden before his 100th Birthday. He has already smashed his target of a £1,000 and raised over £12 million.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/04/16/wwii-veteran-aged-99-raises-over-14-million-12-million-for-healthcare-workers-in-the-uk

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-