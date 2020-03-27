Share
Xi urges Trump to improve US-China ties amid coronavirus feud

about 1 hour ago

The United States and China have pledged to work closely together to fight the pandemic.
Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump held a phone call and agreed to boost cooperation despite a continuing trade war.
That is after China announced it is banning foreign arrivals to block imported cases.
Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports.

