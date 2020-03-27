Xi urges Trump to improve US-China ties amid coronavirus feud

The United States and China have pledged to work closely together to fight the pandemic.

Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump held a phone call and agreed to boost cooperation despite a continuing trade war.

That is after China announced it is banning foreign arrivals to block imported cases.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports.

