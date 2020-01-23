-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Yad Vashem keeps the memory of the Holocaust alive | DW News
Dozens of leaders from around the world are gathering in Jerusalem ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday. They’re also marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. The millions of Jews murdered in the Holocaust — or the Shoah as it’s also called are commemorated at the Yad Vashem memorial. DW’s Tania Krämer visited Yad Vashem and saw how it’s keeping the memory of the Holocaust’s victims alive for younger generations.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle