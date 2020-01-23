Yad Vashem keeps the memory of the Holocaust alive | DW News

Dozens of leaders from around the world are gathering in Jerusalem ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday. They’re also marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. The millions of Jews murdered in the Holocaust — or the Shoah as it’s also called are commemorated at the Yad Vashem memorial. DW’s Tania Krämer visited Yad Vashem and saw how it’s keeping the memory of the Holocaust’s victims alive for younger generations.

