Yemen: Abandoned factory reopens to produce protective face masks

An abandoned cotton factory in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a was re-opened to produce face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as footage filmed on Thursday shows.

Dozens of women wearing black niqabs and white gloves could be seen sitting at their sewing machines, as they stitched protective masks.

The factory launched its production earlier on Monday as a precautionary measure before coronavirus hits the country. Yemen’s health system was weakened by years of war.

Yemen has not yet registered any COVID-19 case, but health officials from both warring sides have stepped up measures to contain the disease by tracking arrivals and implementing screening.

