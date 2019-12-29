Yemen: Blast hits military parade in al-Dhalea, kills 7

At least seven people have died in Yemen after a blast hit a military graduation parade.

Yemen’s Security Belt Forces say the explosion took place in the southern town of Dalih.

Witnesses told the Reuters News Agency the blast occurred near a guest platform during the parade.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Al-Attab reports from Sanaa.

