Yemen: Blast hits military parade in al-Dhalea, kills 7

5 hours ago

At least seven people have died in Yemen after a blast hit a military graduation parade.
Yemen’s Security Belt Forces say the explosion took place in the southern town of Dalih.
Witnesses told the Reuters News Agency the blast occurred near a guest platform during the parade.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Al-Attab reports from Sanaa.

