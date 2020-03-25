Yemen: Five years of conflict leaves millions of children suffering

Thursday marks five years since the beginning of Yemen’s continuing civil war.

The Saudi-led coalition’s involvement has had a devastating effect on the mental health of an entire generation of children, pushing some to the brink of depression.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports.

