-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Yemen: Has the suffering all been for nothing? | Conflict Zone
With no end in sight to years of war, political chaos, or the desperate humanitarian crisis, what have thousands of civilian deaths and suffering been for in Yemen? DW’s Conflict Zone meets the country’s foreign minister.
Leave us your thoughts on the interview below.
Conflict Zone is Deutsche Welle’s top political interview. Every week, our host Tim Sebastian is face to face with global decision-makers, seeking straight answers to straight questions, putting the spotlight on controversial issues and calling the powerful to account.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dw_conflictzone
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dw.conflictzone
More about Tim Sebastian: http://www.dw.com/p/1G7K9
For more go to http://www.dw.com/conflictzone
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Yemen #SaudiArabia #dwZone