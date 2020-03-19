Yemen suspends flights, closes schools amid coronavirus fears

In Yemen, a country already struggling with a five-year war is now preparing for the battle against coronavirus.

Despite the absence of any coronavirus cases in Sanaa, or elsewhere in Yemen, the government has suspended flights to and from Sanaa International Airport for two weeks and ordered the closure of schools and colleges to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Al Attab reports from the capital Sanaa.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Yemen #Coronavirus #COVID19