-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Yemen suspends flights, closes schools amid coronavirus fears
In Yemen, a country already struggling with a five-year war is now preparing for the battle against coronavirus.
Despite the absence of any coronavirus cases in Sanaa, or elsewhere in Yemen, the government has suspended flights to and from Sanaa International Airport for two weeks and ordered the closure of schools and colleges to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Al Attab reports from the capital Sanaa.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Yemen #Coronavirus #COVID19