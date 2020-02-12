-
Yemen: the forced march.
Every day, thousands of Ethiopians set out by foot on a grinding, desperate 2000 kilometre trek in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia.
Their route takes them across the Djibouti desert, the Red Sea and a Yemen in the grips of a savage civil war.
Every year, hundreds die of exhaustion in the desert or drown when crossing the Gulf of Aden.
Those who make it to Yemen, often having starved for days on end, are easy prey for the local mafias who kidnap them for ransom.
Our reporters followed the migrants on their journey, documenting, with exclusive footage, the extent of human trafficking.
