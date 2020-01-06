-
Yemen: Thousands rally in Sanaa to mourn Soleimani”s death
Thousands of people took to the streets of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, on Monday, to denounce the killing of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani.
“Our presence here today expresses people’s discontent and anger toward this hideous and awful crime committed by the United States,” Safar Al-Soufi, director of the office of the Houthi leader said.
Protesters carried photos of Soleimani and banners reading “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.
“This crowd of millions, as you can see, serves as popular referendum in support of actions to be taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Abdul Quddus Al-Shahari, a member of the Houthi organising committee said.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq. The assassination has raised tensions in the Middle East.
