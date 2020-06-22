Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra

Yemen’s UAE-backed southern separatists have seized full control of the island of Socotra.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) says it has also deposed the governor of the island.

But Yemen’s Saudi-backed government is calling it a coup.

It is the latest move from the separatist group which wants to see a sovereign state in southern Yemen.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

