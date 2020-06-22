-
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 12 mins ago
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra - about 1 hour ago
Reading attack: Minute’s silence to be held for victims – Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Serbia’s ruling party claims election win - 2 hours ago
Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton - 2 hours ago
Police in Paris and Nantes clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique - 4 hours ago
Climate council urges Macron to hold referendum on making destruction of nature a crime - 5 hours ago
Serbia’s ruling conservatives set for landslide in general election under lockdown - 7 hours ago
Brazil hits grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths - 9 hours ago
Ruling conservatives set to win Serbian parliamentary vote - 9 hours ago
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra
Yemen’s UAE-backed southern separatists have seized full control of the island of Socotra.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC) says it has also deposed the governor of the island.
But Yemen’s Saudi-backed government is calling it a coup.
It is the latest move from the separatist group which wants to see a sovereign state in southern Yemen.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.
