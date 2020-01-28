Yemen’s battlefield moves closer to key city of Marib

The United Nations special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has called for immediate de-escalation as a drastic surge in fighting threatens to exacerbate the country’s long-running war and further complicate a fragile peace process.

Some say it might jeopardise two years of efforts by the UN negotiators to secure peace between Houthi rebels and the UN-recognised government.

The government has been fighting the rebels since 2014, when they overran the capital Sanaa. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead and triggered what the UN says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed al-Attab reports.

