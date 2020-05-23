Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN

The United Nations says Yemen’s health system has collapsed and is appealing for more funds to help its hospitals devastated by five years of war.

The country has reported about 200 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths, but aid agencies believe the number of infections is likely to be much higher.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.

