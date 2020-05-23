-
UK imposes 14-day traveler quarantine as Europe loosens restrictions | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Calls for Cummings to resign after lockdown travel – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Is video calling your friends terrible? | The Mash Report – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Brazil’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 330,000 as WHO calls South America ‘a new epicenter’ - 11 hours ago
-
‘I saw so much smoke and fire’: Survivor recalls aftermath of Pakistan jet crash - 11 hours ago
-
Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire - 12 hours ago
-
Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN - 13 hours ago
-
ILO chief: Workers in informal economy face ‘utter destitution’ | Talk to Al Jazeera - 13 hours ago
-
WHO says South America new coronavirus ‘epicentre’ - 13 hours ago
-
Curtains for Hong Kong’s special status? China makes its move - 21 hours ago
Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN
The United Nations says Yemen’s health system has collapsed and is appealing for more funds to help its hospitals devastated by five years of war.
The country has reported about 200 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths, but aid agencies believe the number of infections is likely to be much higher.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Yemen #Coronavirus #UnitedNations