-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Yemen’s Houthis to not ‘stop fighting’ after ceasefire
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have told Al Jazeera they will not stop fighting while the country is under siege.
That comes after the Saudi-UAE military coalition that is battling the rebels announced a two-week unilateral ceasefire.
They say it is to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
It began at midday on Thursday, local time, and is the first nationwide ceasefire in five years of war.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Yemen