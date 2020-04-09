Yemen’s Houthis to not ‘stop fighting’ after ceasefire

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have told Al Jazeera they will not stop fighting while the country is under siege.

That comes after the Saudi-UAE military coalition that is battling the rebels announced a two-week unilateral ceasefire.

They say it is to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It began at midday on Thursday, local time, and is the first nationwide ceasefire in five years of war.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

