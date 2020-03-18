‘Yes, I do’ – Spanish couple marry through their window amid COVID-19 shutdown

Alba and Daniel, a couple living in A Coruna, Galicia, married through a window on Saturday, March 14, after the government of Spain imposed a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak on their wedding day. Alba, who runs Frida Kiwi, an event organisation company, had already set up the tables and chairs, and everything was ready to celebrate their wedding, but the government’s announcement cut short her plans, so the couple decided to go ahead from the windows of their house, in front of their astonished neighbours. After saying the famous words “yes, I do”, Alba threw her bouquet as tradition demands, although it is not clear if any female guest was able to collect it. Spain has become the country with the fourth-highest registered cases of coronavirus in the world, having surpassed South Korea in the number of positive cases, reaching almost 10,000, and has surpassed the barrier of 340 deaths due to the novel virus.

Source: @Frida_Kiwi

