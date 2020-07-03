‘You can leave your mask on’: Nudists adapt to Covid times

IN THE PAPERS – Friday, July 3: After the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, British papers once again turn their attention to Prince Andrew, who has long been fighting off links to the sex-trafficking scandal. In France, President Macron stays mum on whether or not he’ll replace his prime minister in an upcoming government reshuffle, while Donald Trump’s pre-Independence Day plans at Mount Rushmore spark controversy in the US. And while some Americans reject wearing masks one group has surprisingly embraced them — nudists.

