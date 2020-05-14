‘You Got The Love’ performed by the BBC Lockdown Orchestra feat. the Great British Public – BBC

-
'You Got The Love' performed by the BBC Lockdown Orchestra feat. the Great British Public
Hundreds of people around the country took up the BBC’s challenge to get creative in lockdown, teaming up with professional musicians from the BBC Orchestras and Choirs and the and the Ulster Orchestra for a mass virtual rendition of You Got The Love.
The BBC Lockdown Orchestra’s version of You Got The Love was specially arranged by Steve Pycroft. The song was released by The Source featuring Candi Staton in 1986, which Florence + the Machine brought to renewed fame in 2009 in their cover version You’ve Got The Love. Full credits are as follows:
You Got The Love
Composed by John Truelove, Anthony Stephens and Arnecia Harris
Arranged by Steve Pycroft
Published by Truelove Music, Warner Chappell Music
The BBC Lockdown Orchestra
