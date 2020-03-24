Share
‘You must stay at home,’ says Johnson as UK adopts coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

