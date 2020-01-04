-
‘You never let us down’: Thousands mourn Soleimani in Baghdad
Thousands of mourners have joined the formal funeral processions for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several others killed in a US air strike in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.
Dressed in black and raising the flags of the powerful paramilitary umbrella group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces or PMF), the large crowds first gathered near the Shia shrine of Kadhimiyya in Baghdad to pay their respects to the dead.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad.
