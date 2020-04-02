-
You otter see this! Orangutan family becomes best buds with bevy of otters
Mandatory Credit: Christine Leroy/Pairi Daiza
A family of orangutans has managed to create an unlikely and endearing friendship with their neighbours, a group of otters, at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Domaine du Cambron.
One of the younger orangutans can be seen swinging on a rope and playing what seems to be an animal version of “tag” with his furry otter friends, footage filmed in 2019 shows.
According to reports, the otters were placed to live in a river that runs through the orangutan family’s enclosure as part of a program to keep the primates occupied, entertained, and mentally engaged. It turned out the otters and orangutans took to each other quite quickly, and have since developed a peaceful and playful relationship.
Video ID: 20200402-017
