You won”t be caught with your pants down in Tokyo”s see-through smartglass toilets
See-through smartglass public toilets which turns opaque once you lock it from the inside, were set up in Tokyo, as seen on footage from Sunday.
Tokyo residents could be seen using the bathrooms located in Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park and the Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park, both in Tokyo’s Shibuya area. As part of the project, toilets across a total of 17 locations are due to be revamped by 2021.
Despite each toilet having certain unique features, they would all feature the smartglass, a wheelchair access, a washlet, and ostomate facilities.
Users, albeit anxious about possibly being seen, were reassured to see that the doors turn opaque once the door is locked.
“I’m a little worried, I thought about whether I can be seen inside, but it was actually fine,” said Yukino Kikuchi, a local resident.
